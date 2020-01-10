Giving Together

When Tvisha Nepani learned that girls and women in her local community in the Bay Area were using tissues, socks and other items for menstrual care because they couldn’t afford pads and tampons, she was determined to help. So the summer before starting high school she created a fundraiser on Facebook to support Students Against Period Poverty. She set out to fund packages of menstrual care products to deliver to women in need. Through the fundraiser Tvisha raised over $2,000 and helped deliver over 11,000 menstrual products to 275 women and girls in the Bay Area.