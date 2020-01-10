  • Who We Are
    Giving Together

    Every day, people tap into their networks on Facebook and Instagram to inspire generosity and support causes they care about. From funding medical research to donating school supplies to kids in need or supporting the fight for racial justice, we can all do more together. And every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference.

    People have now raised over $5 billion for nonprofits and personal causes through fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram.

    $5B

    USD

    GLOBAL DONATIONS

    Why People Give

    OGGIE DOYLE

    Pieta, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm

    In March 2020, Oggie Doyle learned that one of his friends lost her battle to mental health. He set a goal of raising €500 for Pieta, a suicide and self-harm support line, and thanks to friends on Facebook, he ended up raising almost €24,000. The money raised will help Pieta continue to provide life-saving support to people in crisis as well as those who have lost someone to suicide.

    Pieta on Facebook
    Pieta on Instagram
    Portrait of Oggie Doyle outside
    YURIKO TSE

    13th Street Cat Rescue

    In 2016, Yuriko Tse adopted Frank, a senior cat in need of a home, through her local shelter 13th Street Cat Rescue. Since then, she’s dedicated her birthday every year to raise money for the volunteer-run organization. Hundreds of people from around the world have donated to the cat rescue cause, raising more than $65,000 for medical care, shelter and supplies.

    13th Street Cat Rescue on Facebook
    13th Street Cat Rescue on Instagram
    Portrait of Yuriko Tse holding a cat
    TVISHA NEPANI

    Students Against Period Poverty

    When Tvisha Nepani learned that girls and women in her local community in the Bay Area were using tissues, socks and other items for menstrual care because they couldn’t afford pads and tampons, she was determined to help. So the summer before starting high school she created a fundraiser on Facebook to support Students Against Period Poverty. She set out to fund packages of menstrual care products to deliver to women in need. Through the fundraiser Tvisha raised over $2,000 and helped deliver over 11,000 menstrual products to 275 women and girls in the Bay Area.

    Tvisha's Fundraiser on Facebook
    SAPP on Instagram
    Portrait of Tvisha Nepani in a car with SAPP packages
    Facebook Fundraiser icon

    “I run fundraisers on Facebook because all of my friends are on there. It's the easiest way for me to seamlessly bring awareness and raise funds for a cause that is near and dear to my heart. And when I run a fundraiser on Facebook, my friends are inspired to run their own fundraisers, and in turn, I'm motivated to support the causes that matter to them.”

    Yuriko Tse

    What It Means to Nonprofits and Small Businesses

    ECO-SOAP BANK

    Sending Lifesaving Soap to Schools

    Eco-Soap Bank employs disabled and economically disadvantaged women to recycle soap and distribute it to schools around the world. Thanks to money raised through Facebook Fundraisers over the past two years, Eco-Soap Bank has been able to distribute 4 million bars of soap and gainfully employ 154 women, most of whom are mothers providing for young children. Their work has become even more crucial during the pandemic because many schools in Nepal and Cambodia could not have reopened without the soap produced and supplied by Eco-Soap Bank.

    Eco-Soap Bank on Facebook
    Eco-Soap Bank on Instagram
    Members of Eco-Soap packing boxes
    SATAY NOODLE HOUSE

    Donating Meals to Families in Need

    With lockdowns in New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant-owner Bun Leng had to get creative and think of ways to generate income. He also knew people in his local community were struggling, so he started a fundraiser on Facebook hoping to raise a few hundred dollars. In just a few days, over 100 members of the community had come together, raising NZ$5,000 to purchase meals from Bun’s business Satay Noodle House, which he used to feed people in need.

    Satay Noodle House on Facebook
    Satay Noodle House on Instagram
    Satay Noodle House employee with thumbs up in front of to-go bags
    RAICES

    Reuniting Immigrant Parents With Their Children

    RAICES provides legal and social services to immigrant children, families and refugees. To help reunite immigrant parents with their children, Charlotte and Dave Willner started a fundraiser for the organization. Over 530,000 people chipped in, raising over $20 million to ensure legal representation for separated families in Texas’ immigration courts and provide psychological care.

    RAICES on Facebook
    RAICES on Instagram
    Mother holding child in her arms over her shoulder

