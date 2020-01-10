Giving Together

People have now raised over $5 billion for nonprofits and personal causes through fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram.
USD
GLOBAL DONATIONS
In March 2020, Oggie Doyle learned that one of his friends lost her battle to mental health. He set a goal of raising €500 for Pieta, a suicide and self-harm support line, and thanks to friends on Facebook, he ended up raising almost €24,000. The money raised will help Pieta continue to provide life-saving support to people in crisis as well as those who have lost someone to suicide.
In 2016, Yuriko Tse adopted Frank, a senior cat in need of a home, through her local shelter 13th Street Cat Rescue. Since then, she’s dedicated her birthday every year to raise money for the volunteer-run organization. Hundreds of people from around the world have donated to the cat rescue cause, raising more than $65,000 for medical care, shelter and supplies.
When Tvisha Nepani learned that girls and women in her local community in the Bay Area were using tissues, socks and other items for menstrual care because they couldn’t afford pads and tampons, she was determined to help. So the summer before starting high school she created a fundraiser on Facebook to support Students Against Period Poverty. She set out to fund packages of menstrual care products to deliver to women in need. Through the fundraiser Tvisha raised over $2,000 and helped deliver over 11,000 menstrual products to 275 women and girls in the Bay Area.
Yuriko Tse
Eco-Soap Bank employs disabled and economically disadvantaged women to recycle soap and distribute it to schools around the world. Thanks to money raised through Facebook Fundraisers over the past two years, Eco-Soap Bank has been able to distribute 4 million bars of soap and gainfully employ 154 women, most of whom are mothers providing for young children. Their work has become even more crucial during the pandemic because many schools in Nepal and Cambodia could not have reopened without the soap produced and supplied by Eco-Soap Bank.
With lockdowns in New Zealand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant-owner Bun Leng had to get creative and think of ways to generate income. He also knew people in his local community were struggling, so he started a fundraiser on Facebook hoping to raise a few hundred dollars. In just a few days, over 100 members of the community had come together, raising NZ$5,000 to purchase meals from Bun’s business Satay Noodle House, which he used to feed people in need.
RAICES provides legal and social services to immigrant children, families and refugees. To help reunite immigrant parents with their children, Charlotte and Dave Willner started a fundraiser for the organization. Over 530,000 people chipped in, raising over $20 million to ensure legal representation for separated families in Texas’ immigration courts and provide psychological care.
RELATED NEWS