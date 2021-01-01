Taking Heritage Forward

Why República? As Ángel explains, it’s all about the community. “¿De qué parte de la república eres?” (What part of the republic are you from?) is how many Mexican people greet and learn more about each other.



República sources ingredients from local BIPOC makers, as well as from family-run organizations in Mexico. The story of where the food comes from is just as important as how it tastes. Co-owners Ángel Medina, Lauro Romero, Olivia Bartruff and their staff tell those origin stories expertly through Instagram, attracting guests craving something they can only find in Mexico and providing an education you can’t find in a history class.