Taking Heritage Forward

    Sin miedo al éxito

    WITHOUT FEAR OF SUCCESS

    República — in the Pearl District of Portland, Oregon — isn’t a Mexican restaurant as most people are used to. It’s a place of community for Latinx and Hispanic people, delivering authenticity and flavor from Mexico’s history with each Instagram-worthy serving.

    ¿DE QUÉ PARTE DE LA REPÚBLICA ERES?

    Why República? As Ángel explains, it’s all about the community. “¿De qué parte de la república eres?” (What part of the republic are you from?) is how many Mexican people greet and learn more about each other.

    República sources ingredients from local BIPOC makers, as well as from family-run organizations in Mexico. The story of where the food comes from is just as important as how it tastes. Co-owners Ángel Medina, Lauro Romero, Olivia Bartruff and their staff tell those origin stories expertly through Instagram, attracting guests craving something they can only find in Mexico and providing an education you can’t find in a history class.

    republicapdx

    "We're about community, our culture, making great food and taking care of our own."

    — REPÚBLICA CO-OWNER ÁNGEL MEDINA

    Hispanic and Latinx people use Facebook to connect their communities, celebrate their heritage — and define culture on their terms.

    Ways to celebrate and support throughout the month

    The ARt of My Roots (El Arte de mis RAices)

    Coming soon, in partnership with museums across the U.S., Facebook is launching The ARt of My Roots, bringing the richness of Latinx art into the metaverse via augmented reality.

    Resources from Facebook to Help Businesses Thrive

    Facebook has panels, training and resources to support Latinx and Hispanic owned businesses on their road to recovery. Hispanic-led SMBs were the most likely to report being closed at 24%. Global State of Small Business Report, September 2021.

    Learn More

    Providing a Platform to Share Latinx Stories

    Facebook's independent journalism platform Bulletin elevates Latinx journalists’ perspectives during Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month — and beyond.

    Learn More

    FACEBOOK APP

    Facebook Watch Celebrates Artists with Compelling Stories About Culture and Community

    Celebrate this month with the return of the Daytime Emmy-nominated series Red Table Talk: The Estefans. We’ll also premiere a new series that spotlights major Latinx artists with unique stories about their heritage.

    Learn More

    A Conversation with Sheryl Sandberg and Gloria, Emily and Lili Estefan

    On September 23, join Sheryl Sandberg on Facebook Live with Gloria, Emily and Lili Estefan to celebrate the return of Red Table Talk: The Estefans. They’ll discuss the importance of bringing culturally relevant conversations that inspire unity and connection to the forefront.

    INSTAGRAM

    Instagram Creators to be Honored at the Hispanic Heritage Awards

    Instagram is partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, celebrating creators in the Latinx community who are pushing culture forward. Creators will be recognized with an Instagram award at the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Awards.

    Instagram Celebrates the Genre-Bending Fluidity of the Latinx Community with
    #SomosLimitless

    Instagram has partnered with emerging music artists and creators from the Latinx community whose sound crosses borders, bends convention, and embraces multiculturalism to set the beat of the future.

    MESSENGER

    Celebrate Culture and Heritage With Camera Stickers on Messenger

    We’ve collaborated with Latinx American artist Nicole Medina for custom camera stickers on Messenger! Download these by clicking on the smiley face in the text box of any Messenger conversation.

    Facebook Features Latinx Artists and Diverse Voices Through Music

    Ways to Help Latinx and Hispanic Communities via Facebook and Instagram Fundraisers

    As always, 100% of donations to nonprofits on our platform go directly to the organization. Latino Community Fund (GA), Con Mi Madre, Latinitas, and Parent Services Project (CA) are among the thousands of charities that serve their communities.

    República

    Photographs: Xochitl Adriana

    Music: Kolektivo feat. Ramon Stagnaro

    Paula Carozzo Photograph

    Yasmine Merciar